Pirates squeak past Cardinals, drama in 9th; extend season-high win streak

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ winning streak has reached a season-high five games following a 1-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

How We Got There

The first run of the game didn’t come until the eighth. Ke’Bryan Hayes opened the inning with a base hit, and Adam Frazier’s pinch-hit double gave the Pirates runners at second and third with nobody out.

Henry Davis gave the Pirates (37-50) the first lead of the game by ripping a sacrifice fly to left-center.

Skenes held the Cardinals (47-40) scoreless across five innings and struck out five. He escaped a jam in the bottom of the third when St. Louis had runners on the corners and no outs by striking out Masyn Winn and getting Alec Burleson to line into a double play.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group