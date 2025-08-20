Pirates take down Blue Jays in rubber match; Tommy Pham gets last laugh

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Tommy Pham was greeted with boos by a large gathering of Toronto Blue Jays fans following a spat in the series opener, but the left fielder came up big for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 2-1 win at PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon.

How We Got There

George Springer settled a 10-pitch at-bat against Pirates starter Johan Oviedo by hitting a leadoff home run down the left field line.

The Pirates (54-74) put together a two-out rally off Chris Bassitt in the bottom of the first to take the lead, capped off by Pham’s two-run double down the left field line.

