Local

Pirates trade Quinn Priester to Red Sox

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Miami Marlins v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Quinn Priester #64 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on September 30, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finalized a deal to trade right-handed starting pitcher Quinn Priester.

The team traded Priester to the Boston Red Sox and got infield prospect Nick Yorke in return.

Yorke is currently rated by MLB Pipeline as Boston’s No. 6 prospect. He hit a combined .278 (89-for-320) with 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 46 RBI, 14 stolen bases, .363 onbase percentage, .422 slugging percentage and .785 OPS in 83 games this season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester before being acquired.

“Nick has been a strong offensive performer and versatile defender in the minor leagues,” said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington. “We are excited to add him to our upper level position player group.”

Yorke was drafted by the Red Sox with the 17th pick in the 2020 draft from high school.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘It feels really out of nowhere’: Patrons stunned by closure of popular Robinson Township restaurant
  • 11 Investigates gets homeowner’s insurance reinstated for family almost dropped due to aerial images
  • PA Attorney General files lawsuit against local contractor accused of not completing work
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh native gets another shot at Olympic gold medal, this time with his family in the audience
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read