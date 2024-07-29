Pirates trade Quinn Priester to Red Sox

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finalized a deal to trade right-handed starting pitcher Quinn Priester.

The team traded Priester to the Boston Red Sox and got infield prospect Nick Yorke in return.

Yorke is currently rated by MLB Pipeline as Boston’s No. 6 prospect. He hit a combined .278 (89-for-320) with 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 46 RBI, 14 stolen bases, .363 onbase percentage, .422 slugging percentage and .785 OPS in 83 games this season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester before being acquired.

“Nick has been a strong offensive performer and versatile defender in the minor leagues,” said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington. “We are excited to add him to our upper level position player group.”

Yorke was drafted by the Red Sox with the 17th pick in the 2020 draft from high school.

