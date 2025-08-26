Pirates win streak snapped in walk-off loss to Cardinals; impressive homer to end it

ST LOUIS — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Sometimes you just have to tip your cap.

The Pittsburgh Pirates tied the game in the top of the ninth inning but were walked off 7-6 by the St. Louis Cardinals on Alec Burleson homer to center field in the bottom of the ninth on Monday night at Busch Stadium

Pirates reliever Dennis Santana (4-5) retired the first two batters he faced on two pitches in the ninth. He then threw a well-located 1-1 slider to Burleson, who clubbed the down and in pitch over the fence in straightaway center field.

Spencer Horwitz plated Ronny Simon from third with a groundout to short in the top of the first. The Cardinals (65-67) evened the score on Nathan Church’s sac fly in the second.

