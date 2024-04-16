Pitt DE Dayon Hayes entering the transfer portal

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Dayon Hayes announced he would return to Pitt a couple of times since the end of last season, but his next announcement will likely be a goodbye.

Hayes — a 6-foot-5, 260-pound senior from Westinghouse in Pittsburgh — is entering the transfer portal when it opens at midnight on Tuesday, he told On3. It’s a brutal loss for a Pitt defensive line room that is already young and experienced, but it’s just the latest trend in a college football landscape centered around NIL and the transfer portal.

Hayes will have one season of eligibility remaining.

