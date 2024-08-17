Pitt, Duquesne women’s soccer teams hold City Game at Highmark Stadium

PITTSBURGH — The women’s soccer teams from Pitt and Duquesne will face off in the City Game at Highmark Stadium over the weekend.

The game, which is an early-season NCAA women’s soccer battle, will be on Sunday at 3 p.m. The game is free and parking in the West Lot of the stadium is $5.

Pitt is coming off its best season in program history, having won 17 games and advancing to the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and they entered 2024 ranked No. 7 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. Duquesne was also on the upswing last year, going 8-8-4 and reaching the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament for the first time in six years.

Sunday’s match will be the first time the Panthers or Dukes have played a regular-season match at Highmark Stadium.

For more information about the Panthers and Dukes, visit pittsburghpanthers.com and goduquesne.com .

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group