Pitt handles crosstown foe Duquesne in opener, 61-9

Eighty-six years stood in between Pitt and Duquesne football – schools just two miles apart in the City of Pittsburgh — from meeting on the gridiron.

The crosstown matchup was finally renewed on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium as Pitt opened its season with a 61-9 victory over Duquesne.

Despite a sluggish start and some early questionable decisions from redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein, he settled in to pass for a career-high four touchdowns on 15-of-23 for 215 yards. He threw one interception – a ball thrown into double coverage in the end zone.

