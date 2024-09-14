Pitt hosts West Virginia in 107th Backyard Brawl

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

It’s time for the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia. Nothing else needs to be said.

“There’s maybe not many more important rivalry games in the country,” Pat Narduzzi said on Monday at his weekly presser. “You guys can talk about the River City Rivalry. We all know that’s not really a rivalry this weekend. If you don’t know anything about rivalries, this is the one. This is the one that people in Pittsburgh live for, people down South live for.

“Again, they have a great football team. Brown is a heck of a heck of a football coach. He’s calling the plays. I think schematically he’s very similar to Satterfield last week. I have a ton of respect for him as a football coach, as a scheme guy. He does really good stuff.”

The Brawl, when it’s on the schedule, is one of the most eagerly anticipated games on the Pitt schedule — especially when it’s in Pittsburgh. And with the Panthers coming off a historic comeback victory, Panther Nation will be out in full force this weekend.

