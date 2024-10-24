Pitt introduces new athletic director Allen Greene

PITTSBURGH — Pitt’s new athletic director Allen Greene was introduced on Wednesday.

Channel 11 was there as Greene took to the stage at the Petersen Events Center.

Greene said he’s eager to take on any challenges he may face.

One of the biggest challenges in the entire college athletics landscape is name, image and likeness.

Pitt Chancellor Joan Gable highlighted Greene’s experience with NIL as one of the key reasons the school hired him.

Greene was most recently in a high-up administrative role with Tennessee. He also served as athletic director at Auburn and the University of Buffalo.

The new ad repeatedly referred to the fact that the world of nil is constantly changing.

“It’s the reality of the world that we’re in today, is that without having the resources to acquire talent. then you’re basically putting your coaches at a deep spot. We want to make sure, and I want to tell the community directly from me is that NIL is going to be one of the top priorities that we have to make sure that our coaches have the resources they have to compete at the national level.” Greene said.

He was asked how he plans to grow Pitt’s position in the world of nil while navigating its unpredictability.

The university hired Greene with the help of a search committee composed of coaches, distinguished alumni and other school leaders.

