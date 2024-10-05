Pitt opens ACC play against UNC on the road

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt is returning to national television this weekend to kick off conference play against North Carolina.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon, already the third noon kickoff of the season following a 2023 season in which the Panthers received just one.

Pitt has an opportunity to go into Chapel Hill, N.C. and make another statement — winning its first game on the road against UNC in program history. The Panthers are 0-7 all-time in Chapel Hill. A win, after a week to prepare, would set the Panthers up for a strong second half of the schedule.

It appears to be a good matchup for the Panthers, too. North Carolina is coming off a 70-50 loss to JMU two weeks ago and a 20-point blown lead against Duke this weekend, which led to reports surfacing that head coach Mack Brown could be considering stepping down. Regardless, it’s a big opportunity for offensive coordinator Kade Bell and the offense.

