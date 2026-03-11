Pitt overpowered by NC State offense to end 2025-26 season

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW

Pitt men’s basketball extended its 2025-26 season for a few extra days, but the Panthers eventually ran out of gas and failed to keep up with a high-scoring NC State team in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Behind a season-best 60.7 percent shooting clip from the field, seventh-seeded NC State outlasted No. 15 Pitt 98-88 Tuesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Pitt sees its season come to a close with a 13-20 overall record, and now the question is, was this the last game of the Jeff Capel era? It’s the second 20-loss season under Capel and fifth all-time in program history.

