Pitt overpowered by NC State offense to end 2025-26 season

By Nathan Breisinger, Pittsburgh Sports Now
NC State Pittsburgh Basketball Pittsburgh guard Omari Witherspoon (8) drives against NC State guard Tre Holloman during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) (Nell Redmond/AP)
Pitt men’s basketball extended its 2025-26 season for a few extra days, but the Panthers eventually ran out of gas and failed to keep up with a high-scoring NC State team in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Behind a season-best 60.7 percent shooting clip from the field, seventh-seeded NC State outlasted No. 15 Pitt 98-88 Tuesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Pitt sees its season come to a close with a 13-20 overall record, and now the question is, was this the last game of the Jeff Capel era? It’s the second 20-loss season under Capel and fifth all-time in program history.

