Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel named Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Week

PITTSBURGH — Coming off an impressive and impressive win, Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel has been named the Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Week. The Panthers beat Boston College Saturday 48-7.

Heintschel, a true freshman from Oregon, Ohio, completed 30-of-41 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns, marking a historic performance as the first Pitt freshman quarterback to win his first career start since Kenny Pickett in 2017.

Heintschel’s performance was notable as he became the first ACC true freshman to achieve 300 passing yards and four touchdowns in his first career start since Deshaun Watson in 2014. Additionally, he is the first Pitt freshman to reach these numbers without an interception since at least 1995.

Wide receiver Kenny Johnson also had a standout game, recording career highs with nine receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. Five other Panthers players reached the end zone during the game, showcasing a strong team effort.

Pitt’s current record stands at 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. The team is set to travel to Tallahassee to face 3-2 Florida State this Saturday at noon on ESPN.

