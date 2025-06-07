Pitt quarterback shaves head in show of support for multi-organ transplant patient

PITTSBURGH — Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein made a special visit to UPMC Children’s Hospital on Friday.
And, he left with a new haircut.
Holstein was visiting Julia Espinosa, a multi-organ transplant patient. She lost most of her hair in recovery and decided to shave her head, and Holstein did the same in a show of support.
“It’s something that’s a big stepping stone in her treatment and process getting better, and we just wanted to come out to her and help her and I obviously wanted to show her that she’s not alone,” Holstein said.
