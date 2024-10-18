Local

Pitt reportedly hiring Allen Greene as new athletic director

By George Michalowski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pitt’s athletic director search is reportedly coming to a close.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the Panthers athletic department is expected to hire Tennessee Senior Deputy Allen Greene as the school’s new A.D..

Greene was formerly the Athletic Director at Buffalo and Auburn.

“Greene brings a strong background in football, finances, NIL, and fundraising,” Thamel said.

