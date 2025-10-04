Local

Pitt rolls over Boston College as Heintschel shines in first start

By Nathan Breisinger, Pittsburgh Sports Now
Pitt Football Helmet A new look University of Pittsburgh football helmet is on a table at Heinz Field during their annual intrasquad Blue-Gold spring NCAA football game, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The Blue team won 14-7. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)
The Pitt football staff made an uncharacteristic change by starting its true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel over second-year starter Eli Holstein against Boston College.

That decision paid dividends as Heintschel put a charge into the Pitt offense to lead the Panthers to a 48-7 win over Boston College in his first-career start.

It was a first-career start for the ages for Heintschel as he completed 30-of-41 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers with no interceptions. He added 28 yards on the ground in 10 attempts.

