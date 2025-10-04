Pitt rolls over Boston College as Heintschel shines in first start

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

The Pitt football staff made an uncharacteristic change by starting its true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel over second-year starter Eli Holstein against Boston College.

That decision paid dividends as Heintschel put a charge into the Pitt offense to lead the Panthers to a 48-7 win over Boston College in his first-career start.

It was a first-career start for the ages for Heintschel as he completed 30-of-41 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers with no interceptions. He added 28 yards on the ground in 10 attempts.

