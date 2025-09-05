Pitt softball gets new director of operations with 31 years of coaching experience

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh’s softball program has appointed Jim Schurr as the new director of operations, bringing his 31 years of coaching experience to the program.

Schurr joins the Panthers after serving as an assistant softball coach at Carnegie Mellon University, where he contributed to the team’s competitive performance in the University Athletic Association.

During his tenure at Carnegie Mellon, the Tartans achieved double-digit wins in each season and faced several nationally ranked teams. The team notably defeated Case Western Reserve University in the final series of the 2025 season.

Schurr’s coaching career also includes a stint as a volunteer assistant coach at Ball State University in 2021. While there, he helped the team set a program record with 31 Mid-American Conference wins and achieve a 37-18 overall record.

Ball State’s team excelled under Schurr’s guidance, breaking records for batting average and on-base percentage, and ranking sixth nationally in double plays per game.

In addition to his collegiate coaching roles, Schurr has been involved with USA Baseball NTIS and co-founded the Academic Achievement Games, a showcase for high academic student-athletes.

Schurr’s background includes playing college baseball at Western Kentucky and Harper Junior College, where he earned all-region and All-American honors.

He relocated to Pittsburgh in 2023 with his wife, Lacy, who is the associate head softball coach at Pitt.

