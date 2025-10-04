Local

Pitt to Start True Freshman Mason Heintschel at QB Against Boston College

By Nathan Breisinger, Pittsburgh Sports Now
Pittsburgh v West Virginia MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Mason Heintschel #6 of the Pittsburgh Panthers on the field warming up before a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers during a game at Milan Puskar Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Brien Aho/Getty Images) (Brien Aho/Getty Images)
Pitt football is making a change at quarterback ahead of its matchup with Boston College Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

True freshman Mason Heintschel will start at quarterback for Pitt against the Eagles, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

It will be the first-career collegiate start for Heintschel as he will become the first Pitt true freshman to start at quarterback since Kenny Pickett did so against No. 2 Miami on Nov. 24, 2017.

The move comes after redshirt sophomore and second-year starter Eli Holstein was benched in the fourth quarter against Louisville following two interceptions and failing to score in the second half.

Most Read