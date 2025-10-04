Pitt to Start True Freshman Mason Heintschel at QB Against Boston College

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on Pittsburgh Sports NOW.

Pitt football is making a change at quarterback ahead of its matchup with Boston College Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

True freshman Mason Heintschel will start at quarterback for Pitt against the Eagles, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Sources: Pitt is making a change at starting quarterback today against Boston College, with 18-year-old freshman Mason Heintschel getting his first career start in place of incumbent starter Eli Holstein. pic.twitter.com/39eU8JSywX — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 4, 2025

It will be the first-career collegiate start for Heintschel as he will become the first Pitt true freshman to start at quarterback since Kenny Pickett did so against No. 2 Miami on Nov. 24, 2017.

The move comes after redshirt sophomore and second-year starter Eli Holstein was benched in the fourth quarter against Louisville following two interceptions and failing to score in the second half.

