Local

Pitt to take on 5-seed Wake Forest on Thursday in ACC Tournament

By George Michalowski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Basketball FILE PHOTO: A basketball swishes through the net after a score by Pittsburgh against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 83-72. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

By George Michalowski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt has its opponent for Thursday at the ACC Tournament.

On Thursday, the No. 4 seed Panthers will take on the No. 5 seeded Demon Deacons of Wake Forest. Wake took down 12-seeded Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon in Washington D.C. to advance to the quarterfinals to face Pitt, who earned a double-bye for the first time since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference years ago.

In Wednesday’s game, Wake Forest looked to guard Kevin “Boopie” Miller to lead the way, along with Hunter Sallis and big man Andrew Carr, who led the team in rebounds on the day.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Name revealed for Kennywood’s Potato Patch-themed bumper cars
  • ‘Complete devastation’: Man, woman killed in Crescent Township house explosion
  • Grandmother killed in head-on crash on East Carson Street was driving to meet newborn grandson
  • VIDEO: 7 people charged with breaking into old Century III Mall
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read