Pitt to take on 5-seed Wake Forest on Thursday in ACC Tournament

WASHINGTON — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt has its opponent for Thursday at the ACC Tournament.

On Thursday, the No. 4 seed Panthers will take on the No. 5 seeded Demon Deacons of Wake Forest. Wake took down 12-seeded Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon in Washington D.C. to advance to the quarterfinals to face Pitt, who earned a double-bye for the first time since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference years ago.

In Wednesday’s game, Wake Forest looked to guard Kevin “Boopie” Miller to lead the way, along with Hunter Sallis and big man Andrew Carr, who led the team in rebounds on the day.

