Pitt warning neighbors about road closures during Homecoming events

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh is getting ready to celebrate Homecoming.

The Homecoming Laser & Fireworks show will shut down part of Bigelow Boulevard and the intersection of Schenley and Roberto Clemente drives.

Bigelow Boulevard will be closed between Fifth and Forbes avenues from 7 p.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Saturday.

The intersection of Schenley and Roberto Clemente drives will be closed for safety precautions from 8:50 to 9:35 p.m. Friday for the show.

The show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group