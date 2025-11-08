Pitt’s Olivia Babcock among AVCA National Player of the Year finalists

PITTSBURGH — Pitt volleyball superstar Olivia Babcock is among the finalists for the 2-25 AVCA National Player of the Year.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association unveiled the first half of its 2025 AVCA National Player of the Year semifinalists on Thursday.

Babcock is the reigning AVCA National Player of the Year and would be the first to go back-to-back since Stanford’s Kathryn Plummer (2017, 2018).

Babcock has improved her all-around game in her junior campaign after being named the AVCA and ACC Player of the Year in 2024. She is currently second in the nation in points per set (6.07), tied for second in kills per set (5.24) and fourth in total points (504) and total kills (435).

She currently leads the conference with five ACC Offensive Player of the Week awards and was dubbed the AVCA National Player of the Week on Oct. 21.

Babcock has recorded a career-high eight double-doubles this season and is hitting a personal best .331 from the pin.

The junior most recently broke her own program record with 45 kills in the victory over then-No. 21 North Carolina.

This 14-person group will be narrowed down to four finalists on Dec. 15, and the 2025 AVCA Player of the Year will be named Friday, Dec. 19, in Kansas City, Mo., during the AVCA Convention.

