Pittsburgh airport’s new cargo facility welcomes first flights with Boeing 747 freighters

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Pittsburgh International Airport’s newest cargo facility got its first official use with four Boeing 747-400F freighters filling up before heading off to Europe.

The 77,000-square-foot facility known as Cargo 4, which can unload and load two wide-body Boeing 747s or three Boeing 767s at the same time, was completed early this year. There aren’t any cargo operators or freight forwarders who have set up shop there permanently, but two well-known international companies, Atlas Air and Challenge Group, used Cargo 4 for what was freight from the Northeast going to Europe.

That included an Atlas Air flight from Anchorage, Alaska, to Pittsburgh, according to FlightRadar 24, a flight tracking site.

