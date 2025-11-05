Pittsburgh-area business owners’ input sought for economic study

PITTSBURGH — If you’re a business owner in the Pittsburgh area, your input is needed for a study on the region’s economy.

The City of Pittsburgh is encouraging all businesses, regardless of size or ownership, to participate in virtual interviews and online surveys for the Pittsburgh Regional Disparity Study.

Launched in April 2025, the study aims to ensure minority, women and LGBTQ-owned businesses have equitable opportunities to engage in public and private sector contracting in the area.

“To grow as a region, we cannot keep doing business as we have before, leaving behind significant portions of our population,” Mayor Ed Gainey said. “This study marks an important step toward building a stronger, more equitable business environment.”

To learn more, sign up for an interview or fill out a survey, click here.

