Pittsburgh-area communities join national ‘No Kings’ movement

PITTSBURGH — Communities across southwestern Pennsylvania joined the national “No Kings” movement.

PHOTOS: Thousands of people gather for No Kings protests across Western Pennsylvania

Organizers said they wanted to hold peaceful protests in opposition to President Donald Trump’s policies, federal immigration enforcement raids, fascism and a military parade held in Washington D.C. for the 250th anniversary of the Army that coincides with the president’s birthday, among other issues.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Anti-Trump demonstrators crowd streets, parks and plazas across the US. Organizers say millions came

Here’s a look at the protests held in our area.

Pittsburgh

Two protests were held in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The first kicked off at the City-County Building at 12:30 p.m. It was organized by 50501 Pittsburgh.Every day

Those organizers specifically said they were protesting in response to increased authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump.

Thousands of people attended the first protest and multiple people spoke on the City-County building’s steps.

“Every day we fight and grow stronger,” one speaker exclaimed.

Another speaker called for support of the Palestinian people and a third condemned Israel’s recent attack on Iran.

No Kings Day No Kings Day City County Building, Pittsburgh (WPXI/WPXI)

No Kings Day No Kings Day City County Building, Pittsburgh (WPXI/WPXI)

A second protest hosted by Indivisible Pittsburgh and B-PEP was held at Freedom Corner at 2:00 p.m.

The organizers said they wanted to drive home the message that a democracy is made up of neighbors, not kings.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey was one of the speakers at the second rally.

There is no place for unchecked power! Today, I stand in solidarity with thousands of Pittsburghers and American’s across the country who support a future built on justice, not domination. Together we the people say to President Trump… America has #NoKing ! pic.twitter.com/H82kGezoHU — Mayor Ed Gainey (@MayorEdGainey) June 14, 2025

Organizers estimated that around 6,000 people attended this protest.

Channel 11 reached out to the Republican Committee of Allegheny County for comment and has not heard back.

Beaver County

Protesters in Beaver County gathered outside the Beaver County Courthouse Saturday afternoon.

The protest ran from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Congressman Chris Deluzio attended the protest and said the country is in a pretty dangerous moment.

“This has to stop. I think Democrats, Republicans, together, need to be patriotic in this moment and say enough is enough. Let’s reject this extremism in this country,” Deluzio said.

More than 500 people gathered for this event.

The Beaver Borough Police Department said they worked directly with the event organizers days before the protest to ensure a safe event.

Channel 11 reached out to the Republican Committee of Beaver County for a response and has not heard back.

PHOTOS: Thousands of people gather for No Kings protests across Western Pennsylvania Protesters gather in Beaver County (WPXI/WPXI)

Butler County

A No Kings protest was held at the intersection of Freedom Road (Route 228) and Route 19 in Cranberry Township in Butler County.

Organizers of that event specifically mentioned protecting free speech, which they believe has been cracked down on.

“It’s time for change and the only way we’re going to get it is to get out here and express what we want,” said on protester.

A sign at this protest called for an end to politically based violence and had a broken heart with “Minnesota” written on it. This comes as Democratic former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in their Brooklyn Park home. Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, were injured at their Champlin address, about 9 miles (about 15 kilometers) away.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Authorities still searching for suspect in shooting of 2 Minnesota state lawmakers

Channel 11 has been in contact with the Butler County Republican Committee for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

No Kings Butler County No Kings Butler County (WPXI/WPXI)

Fayette County

In Fayette County, protesters gathered at 5 Corners in Uniontown.

It ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers said they had over 200 people attend the event.

People at the event said they were particularly worried about cuts coming from the government and due process for immigrants who are being deported.

“I am fighting and advocating for those that are being deported, those individuals that will be impacted by cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, the food we are taking out of our children’s mouths...I am totally against this administration,” said Dr. Jo Ann Jankoski.

Robert Smith, Chairman of the Fayette County Republican Committee, issued a statement about the protests on Saturday, saying:

“I want to be clear that I fully support the right of the people to peacefully protest. That right is foundational to our Republic and protected under the First Amendment of the Constitution. However, I find the timing and tone of today’s protest in Uniontown to be unpatriotic. This demonstration appears to be aligned with a wave of similar protests occurring nationwide, many of which have unfortunately escalated into violence and unrest. By associating with those movements, this protest sends a message that stands in stark contrast to the values that have built and sustained our Republic. It is especially disheartening to see this kind of protest on a day when we should be united in pride and gratitude. Today marks both the 250th birthday of the United States Army and the anniversary of the adoption of our American flag—symbols of service, sacrifice, and national unity. In addition, I believe these protests are severely misguided. A majority of the participants likely do not fully understand the issue they are protesting. We, as Republicans, are 100% in favor of legal immigration. Many Republicans, including myself, are descendants of immigrants. I am a descendant of Lebanese immigrants. I proudly support immigration, just as I proudly support the rule of law. Like my ancestors, I believe in doing it the right way— legally. There have also been credible rumors circulating that some of the participants in these protests may have been recruited through Craigslist and other paid sources, raising further questions about the authenticity and intent of this demonstration. While we continue to defend the right to protest, we must also call out when that right is misused or manipulated—to divide rather than to unite, and to provoke rather than to uplift."

PHOTOS: Thousands of people gather for No Kings protests across Western Pennsylvania Protesters in Fayette County.

Washington County

A protest was held outside the Washington County Courthouse on Saturday.

Organizers said they took special care to ensure that their protests did not conflict with a Juneteenth celebration that was happening about a block away.

Barricades were set up on Main Street, Beau Street and Cherry Avenue to keep things organized.

Mayor JoJo Burgess said she working closely with law enforcement to make sure the events were safe.

“We will not sit idly by and watch our rights be dismantled and disintegrated by this administration,” said Chair of the Washington County Democratic Party, Christina Proctor

Proctor estimated that around 500 people attended the protest.

She said the community stood together as friends in their efforts.

Ashley Duff, Chair of the Washington County Republican Party, shared a statement with Channel 11 about the event.

“We stand firmly in support of President Donald J. Trump’s policies, which prioritize national security and individual liberties. By strengthening border security and promoting law and order, President Trump’s America First agenda ensures the safety and sovereignty of the United States, fostering a stable environment for all citizens to thrive. While we fully support the right of citizens to peacefully protest, the so-called “No Kings” protests sweeping the nation are misguided and counterproductive. These demonstrations, rooted in opposition to strong leadership, mischaracterize President Trump’s decisive governance as authoritarianism. Effective leadership is not tyranny; it is the backbone of a prosperous and secure nation. The protests distract from the real issues facing Americans—economic recovery, public safety, and global competitiveness—and seek to undermine the will of over 77 million Americans who support the mandate given to President Trump on November 5, 2024,″ Duff said.

No Kings protestors in Washington County

Westmoreland County

In Westmoreland County, protesters gathered outside the courthouse in Greensburg.

The protest began at 12:30 p.m. and was organized by WTF Can I DO Westmoreland County.

Abby Graham-Pardus was one of the main organizers. This was the third rally she has held at the courthouse to protest President Trump.

She told Channel 11’s Rick Earle in an interview earlier in the week that she wanted the protest to be respectful toward the military, while also helping the country avoid a step in the wrong direction.

“We respect the military and everything they do and they shouldn’t be used for a birthday parade. Essentially, there’s been this slow slide to authoritarianism,” said Graham-Pardus.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis spoke at the protest and was joined by former State Senator Allen Kukovich and County Commissioner Ted Kopas.

This is what a democracy looks like!



Proud to stand with thousands of Pennsylvanians in Greensburg & Pittsburgh at the No Kings protest.



America hasn’t had a king in 250 years, and we aren’t going back now! pic.twitter.com/9bXEQi6gtO — Austin Davis (@AustinDavisPA) June 14, 2025

Channel 11 reached out to the Westmoreland County Republican Committee for comment and is waiting to hear back.

The organization took to Facebook to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday.

No Kings protestors in Westmoreland County

No violence or arrests were reported out of any local protests.

Washington D.C.

After the protests here at home, the military parade scheduled on the 250th birthday of the Army and the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump rolled down Constitution Avenue.

PHOTOS: Military parade rolls through Washington D.C.

While some people traveled to see the parade and the display of military might, others went to protest.

Click here to learn more about the parade in Washington.

APTOPIX Trump Military Parade President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and other guests stand for the National Anthem, during a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group