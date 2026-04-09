Pittsburgh-area couple, former employees accused of stealing more than $14K from water authority

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — Nathan and Stephanie Turner are former employees of the Sewickley Water Authority. They’re now accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the public utility.

The arrests came just months after the couple faced separate charges, stemming from allegations of inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old boy.

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Sewickley police said the fraud investigation began in the summer of 2025 when they were made aware of suspicious transactions involving Water Authority fleet fueling cards. Police say Nathan Turner had full access to employee PIN codes.

Investigators requested surveillance footage from the GetGo gas station in Leetsdale and saw Turner filling up his personal truck using a Water Authority fleet card.

Court documents said an audit was performed on all systems the Turners had access to, which led authorities to more than $14,000 of unauthorized purchases. The list includes personal cell phones from Verizon, a website domain registration for the couple’s laser engraving business in Beaver County, Adobe products, and more.

This isn’t the first time the couple has been in trouble with the law. Last winter, Allegheny County police arrested the two after allegations came to light of inappropriate comments and actions towards a 14-year-old boy. Nathan Turner is the former Fair Oaks volunteer fire chief, where the teen served as a junior firefighter. The Turners are no longer affiliated with the department.

As for this most recent incident, they’re facing several charges of fraud, theft, and receiving stolen property. The turners are scheduled to appear before a judge later this month.

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