Local ex-fire chief, wife arrested; people outraged at allegations of inappropriate contact with boy

People are expressing outrage after learning about the allegations against Nathan and Stephanie Turner.

Tanya Davis, a parent and grandparent, said, “I do not know what the woman was thinking. I do not know what the man was thinking, but their thought process was all wrong.”

Josh DeLay, a parent, said, “It is sick. It is [shameful], and then you have this position and then do something like that. It is sick.”

People in the community said they are also disgusted after finding out the minor involved served as a Fair Oaks Junior Firefighter.

One resident said, “They are in a position of power. They are supposed to be the ones that know better, not that child.”

Allegheny County police arrested Stephanie and Nathan Turner, the former Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire Chief, on Monday.

Court documents show investigators discovered the text messages between the couple in July of this year during a theft investigation involving the Sewickley Water Authority.

Nathan worked for the water authority and police seized his phone as part of the investigation.

That’s when investigators discovered the messages.

In a statement to Channel 11, the department said:

The department currently has no comment on the recent allegations concerning former Chief Nathan Turner and his wife Stephanie Turner.

Any requests for information or comment should be directed to the law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.

Mr. Turner and his wife are no longer associated with the department and no longer participate in any capacity with the department. Mr. Turner resigned as Chief in August of 2025 and has not participated in any capacity in the department since his resignation.

The department further acknowledges that the allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Turner are concerning and serious in nature.

Court paperwork details allegations of inappropriate comments Stephanie made toward the boy, who was 14 years old at the time.

The documents also describe an incident inside the Turner home in the summer of 2024 when Stephanie allegedly exposed her body to the teen.

A woman in the neighborhood said, “I have grandchildren that run in that age range.”

She said she hopes the couple receives an appropriate punishment.

“You done mentally messed up this man’s mind, where he might not ever recover,” she said.

The two were in jail but have been released on an unsecured bond. They are expected to appear in court on Dec. 9.

