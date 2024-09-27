Local

Pittsburgh-area first responders, non-profit send aide for Hurricane Helene

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — Several local groups are stepping up to send help to those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The system, which was downgraded to a Tropical Storm as it moved inland from Florida’s Big Bend region, has left severe damage and flooding throughout the southern coast.

Brother's Brother Foundation in Pittsburgh prepares to provide support Hurricane Helene victims

Several crews from Medic One in Murrysville were dispatched to Florida this week, along with Fayette EMS and Rostraver EMS.

FirstEnergy sent around 200 line workers to help with anticipated power restoration efforts.

The Brother’s Brother Foundation says it is prepared to provide financial support for the purchase of food and other supplies and is also ready to send truckloads of relief supplies including safety equipment, water and hygiene kits.

