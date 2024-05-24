Pittsburgh-area food banks receive share of $2M state grant

Some Pittsburgh-area food banks are among the 57 food banks, pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens across Pennsylvania to receive more than $2.07 million through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) Reach and Resiliency Grants, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced.

Funded projects include mobile food pantries, expanded cold storage and warehouse space, delivery vehicles and other investments.

According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap report, in 2022, 11.9% of Pennsylvanians — more than 1.5 million people — did not know the source of their next meal.

Grant recipients include:

Allegheny County

Goodwill of SW Pennsylvania Northside Common Ministries Pantry – $25,299

Community Human Services Food Bank – $50,000

Swissvale Cares – $49,360

Rankin Christian Center -- $50,000

North Hills Community Outreach -- $15,251

Beaver County

Church of the Redeemed of Beaver County -- $50,000

Fayette County

Fayette County Community Action Agency – $30,000

Lawrence County

New Life Baptist Church of New Wilmington -- $25,000

Westmoreland County

Westmoreland County Food Bank -- $44,378

