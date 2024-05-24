Pittsburgh-area food banks receive share of $2M state grant

Some Pittsburgh-area food banks are among the 57 food banks, pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens across Pennsylvania to receive more than $2.07 million through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) Reach and Resiliency Grants, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced.
Funded projects include mobile food pantries, expanded cold storage and warehouse space, delivery vehicles and other investments.
According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap report, in 2022, 11.9% of Pennsylvanians — more than 1.5 million people — did not know the source of their next meal.
Grant recipients include:
Allegheny County
- Goodwill of SW Pennsylvania Northside Common Ministries Pantry – $25,299
- Community Human Services Food Bank – $50,000
- Swissvale Cares – $49,360
- Rankin Christian Center -- $50,000
- North Hills Community Outreach -- $15,251
Beaver County
- Church of the Redeemed of Beaver County -- $50,000
Fayette County
- Fayette County Community Action Agency – $30,000
Lawrence County
- New Life Baptist Church of New Wilmington -- $25,000
Westmoreland County
- Westmoreland County Food Bank -- $44,378
