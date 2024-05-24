Local

Pittsburgh-area food banks receive share of $2M state grant

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Food bank

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Some Pittsburgh-area food banks are among the 57 food banks, pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens across Pennsylvania to receive more than $2.07 million through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) Reach and Resiliency Grants, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced.

Funded projects include mobile food pantries, expanded cold storage and warehouse space, delivery vehicles and other investments.

According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap report, in 2022, 11.9% of Pennsylvanians — more than 1.5 million people — did not know the source of their next meal.

Grant recipients include:

Allegheny County

  • Goodwill of SW Pennsylvania Northside Common Ministries Pantry – $25,299
  • Community Human Services Food Bank – $50,000
  • Swissvale Cares – $49,360
  • Rankin Christian Center -- $50,000
  • North Hills Community Outreach -- $15,251

Beaver County

  • Church of the Redeemed of Beaver County -- $50,000

Fayette County

  • Fayette County Community Action Agency – $30,000

Lawrence County

  • New Life Baptist Church of New Wilmington -- $25,000

Westmoreland County

  • Westmoreland County Food Bank -- $44,378

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Animal Friends pet food bank in ‘dire’ need of donations
  • 45 pounds of marijuana found in South Side drug raid, DA says
  • Some Shadyside neighbors concerned about potential investment in Hunt Armory ice rink
  • VIDEO: Boating safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read