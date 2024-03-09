Local

Pittsburgh beer festival celebrating Black-owned breweries voted as America’s Best Beer Festival

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh beer festival was named the best in the United States for the second year in a row in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Barrel & Flow Fest was first nominated by a panel of beer experts and then voted as the best by the public.

The festival in Pittsburgh’s Strip District is a weekend of celebrating black-owned breweries, artists, musicians and small businesses. Over 100 breweries and distilleries from around the country were a part of the festival in 2023, and many teamed up with artists or performers to create collaborative beverages.

