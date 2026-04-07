Pittsburgh begins paving season with work Downtown

PITTSBURGH — It is paving season in Pittsburgh.

The city is kicking off work this week in Downtown.

Those streets include:

McMasters Way from Market Square to Fifth Avenue

Graeme Street from Market Square to Fifth Avenue

Fort Duquesne Boulevard from Commonwealth Place to Ninth Street

Ninth Street from Duquesne Boulevard to Penn Avenue

Seventh Street from Fort Duquesne Boulevard to Liberty Avenue

First Avenue from Municipal Courts Drive to Try Street

Fort Pitt Boulevard from Cherry Way to Smithfield Street

Stanwix Street from Forbes Avenue to Third Street

“No Parking” signs will be posted 48 hours before work begins.

The roads are among 24 miles of streets that the city says will be repaved out of a $16.3 million project.

Crews are working to resurface asphalt, update pavement markings and seal cracks.

Brick, block stone and concrete streets are also set to be fixed in the future.

ADA curb ramps are also set to be upgraded.

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