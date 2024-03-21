Pittsburgh business owner says he was burglarized by same person twice in one week

PITTSBURGH — A downtown store owner told Channel 11 he was burglarized twice in one week — by the same person.

The suspect broke out a window, then on Thursday morning, he came back and broke out another one, said Walid Yasin, owner of Apparel House men’s clothing store on Smithfield Street.

Surveillance video from Thursday morning just before 3 a.m. shows a man standing in the doorway of the store.

Yasin told Channel 11 it was the same man who burglarized the store on Monday morning.

Yasin has been in business for nearly three decades and said he’s never had issues, until now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group