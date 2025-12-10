Pittsburgh City Council calls for department cuts, adjustments to mayor’s proposed budget

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh could make major cuts to stop a city budget crisis. The city needs to come up with tens of millions of dollars.

Pittsburgh City Council President Daniel Lavelle is calling for sweeping cuts.

He’s asking every department to slash its budget by five percent and that could impact jobs. The council also issued an ultimatum to the mayor’s office.

“It is the consensus of the city council as a body that the mayor’s proposed 2026 operating budget and related revenue bills, as written, require major changes.”

City council is calling out the mayor’s office and urging his administration to resubmit a budget that deals with a huge shortfall.

This request comes after the mayor, for months, has denied there’s a budget crisis, but now even one of his biggest supporters on council is proposing a 30 percent property tax hike.

“Whether it should have been Mayor Gainey or Mayor-elect O’Connor, that really isn’t important to me. It’s something that needs to happen and that’s why I’m stepping up to do the right thing,” Barb Warwick said.

The proposal drew quick and immediate opposition.

I think it’s the wrong time. The wrong amount of our residents are struggling with day-to-day finances with paying their bills....their taxes,” said Theresa Kail-Smith.

The council president is also taking action, calling for sweeping cuts in all city departments.

11 Investigates obtained a letter sent to every department manager requesting them to cut 5% from their budgets.

Warwick supports that, but says it won’t be enough.

“Maybe we can make some trims, but those trims are not going to get us where we need to be,” Warwick said.

At council, a former city resident issued a stern warning about a proposed tax hike.

“A 30% tax increase is a business killer and a killer for home ownership in the city,” the resident said.

It’s unclear if the mayor’s office will resubmit the budget.

The mayor’s press secretary said just yesterday they submitted a balanced budget that avoids a tax increase, but also added that they will work with the council.

President Lavelle, meanwhile, says those city departments have until Friday to show him the 5% cuts.

