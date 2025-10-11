Pittsburgh city council member proposes hold on spending, hiring freeze

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh city council member wants to put a hold on spending.

It comes as the city faces a reduction in Downtown property taxes and the loss of revenue from the so-called “jock tax.”

Council member Theresa Kail-Smith is introducing a resolution that would:

Enact a hiring freeze.

Pause the use of city procurement cards.

Freeze non-essential travel and overtime.

Kail-Smith says the city needs to tighten its belt as it faces an uncertain financial future.

“I think that we need to cut back where we can and make sure we’re still delivering basic core services for our residents: street cleaning, paving, public safety, things that are important to the residents,” Kail-Smith said.

We asked the mayor’s office about this proposal.

A spokesperson told us that the office hadn’t seen the proposal and that it would get back to us once it had time to review it.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group