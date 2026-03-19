Pittsburgh City Paper announces return, months after shuttering notice

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Paper announced on Thursday that it’s returning to publication.

“You thought we were dead and gone, didn’t you? So did I. But to be honest, only very, very briefly,” Executive Director Ali Trachta said in an article on the paper’s website.

Back in December, the paper announced it was shuttering after 34 years in business. Our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times reported that financial hardships spurred the decision.

But Trachta said a “groundswell of support” emerged not even a day after that announcement.

Now, the paper will publish again, aided by “new, local ownership, new ideas and a new strategy that prioritizes the needs of our neighbors — with accountability, sustainability and creative new projects," Trachta said.

At the time of its apparent shuttering, Pittsburgh City Paper was owned by Cars Holding Inc., a subsidiary of Toledo, Ohio-based Block Communications Inc.

The Block-owned Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is slated to publish its final issue on May 3.

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According to Trachta, Pittsburgh City Paper will restart its monthly issues online and in print. All of its content will reportedly be free.

“We have what we need to get started, but we need you to join the party if we’re going to take this thing to the next level,” Trachta said. “We fell apart once, and to make sure that never happens again, we can’t rely on advertising alone. Your support matters most because your enthusiasm will unlock doors to resources that will keep us thriving for the long haul.”

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