Pittsburgh Post-Gazette signs taken down from North Shore office ahead of paper’s shuttering

PITTSBURGH — The signs have been taken down from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s North Shore office ahead of the newspaper’s anticipated shuttering.

Channel 11 cameras saw the building, now just a bare facade, missing the iconic lettering that marked it as the two-century-old publication‘s home.

Back in January, the Post-Gazette announced that it would publish its final edition and cease operations on May 3.

Our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times reported this week that the Steelers have taken a portion of the Post-Gazette building’s office space.

The team said the new office space was needed due to a new fan club being built in Acrisure Stadium, the 1933 Club.

The paper’s closure announcement came shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an attempt from the Post-Gazette’s owner, Block Communications Inc., to change health insurance coverage for union workers.

Workers had begun returning in November after a three-year-long strike over contract issues.

In the announcement’s wake, some Post-Gazette workers have called for new leadership at the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, claiming the union had misrepresented the majority of members’ opinions.

A group of journalists, labor leaders and community members has announced an initiative to research and pursue a daily news alternative to the Post-Gazette: the Pittsburgh Alliance for People-Empowered Reporting, also known as PAPER.

