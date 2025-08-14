Pittsburgh community gathers in Bloomfield for first day of Little Italy Days

PITTSBURGH — A celebration of all things Italian is underway.

“Little Italy Days” just kicked off in Bloomfield.

At the event, you will find canolis, raviolis and a lot of other unique products as well.

This is the region’s largest Italian heritage festival. we got here before everything kicked off at 5

Artisan jewelry and some beautiful hand-painted dishes, made just outside of Venice, are among the products being sold.

Channel 11 spoke with the owner of Lo Bello Imports, Cherie Westeho.

She said this is her first time at Little Italy Days and that her booth provides a fantastic opportunity for people who may want authentic Italian serving bowls — but are afraid they’re going to break on their way back from overseas.

“I love to see people. I love to talk to people. I get a lot of Italians. They come and say my nonna had this, or I remember my nonna having this in her house. We have a lot of people that come and, you know, it’s kind of nostalgic for them,” Westeheo said.

Everything wraps up at around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the festivities will kick off at noon.

