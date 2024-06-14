Pittsburgh community groups host ‘Learn 2 Ride’ bike event

PITTSBURGH — With the weather heating up, more and more people will be pedaling through the city.

On Friday, BikePGH, CitiParks and POGOH hosted a free event for people of all ages to learn to ride a bike.

The event, hosted at The Bud Harris Cycling Track, featured a balance bike area as well as tandem, tricycle and low-step bikes for the public to test on a track.

There are two more Learn 2 Ride events this summer, one on Friday, July 19 and the other on Friday, Aug. 16.

Click here for more information on the event.

