Pittsburgh first responders rescue dog that fell over hillside, into Ohio River

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh first responders rescued a dog that fell over a hillside and into the Ohio River on the city’s South Shore.

On Monday, River Rescue and medics were dispatched behind the building at 1600 West Carson Street near a few tied-up barges.

The dog’s owner, as well as bystanders, tried to get the dog out of the water for nearly 30 minutes.

The police officer operating the River Rescue boat had to maneuver between the barges. Public Safety officials said a paramedic rescue diver then jumped into the river, rescued the dog and was back on the boat in under two minutes.

Medics assessed the dog for injuries but found him only to be wet and cold.

The dog and his owners were then reunited.

