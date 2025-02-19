Pittsburgh Foundation to open new headquarters at 912 Fort Duquesne Blvd.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Foundation is scheduled to move into its new downtown headquarters with a change of approach inspired by its new space.

The organization announced a scheduled opening at 912 Fort Duquesne Blvd. along the Allegheny riverfront, on February 28, leaving behind its previous office at PPG Place where it has been based for nearly 30 years.

Yet more than just office space, Pittsburgh Foundation President Lisa Schroeder emphasized the new address on the top two floors of the building will provide new opportunities to host a variety of different stakeholders.

