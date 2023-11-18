Pittsburgh gingerbread competition entries on display through early January

PITTSBURGH — The delectable creations for the city of Pittsburgh’s annual Gingerbread House Display and Competition are now on display.

Individuals, schools, communities, non-profits and professionals all turned in creative and intricate houses for the 21st annual competition.

The display opened up Thursday with a ceremony and will remain out for the public to see through Jan. 5. You can see the gingerbread houses from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends in the lobby of the City-County Building, 414 Grant Street.

A panel of judges already selected their top choices in each category, but the competition isn’t over yet. Voting for the People’s Choice Award is just getting underway. Anyone unable to see the displays in person can view a gallery and vote online.

The Gingerbread House Display and Competition began in 2002 when Downtown Pittsburgh hotels hosted the event to benefit the Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund.

