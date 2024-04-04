Pittsburgh gives update on deer management program, plans to expand after success in 2023

PITTSBURGH — The city of Pittsburgh plans to expand its deer management program in parks after success in 2023.

The program’s goal was to manage the overpopulation of white-tailed deer in city parks.

Pittsburgh’s deer population was causing increased car crashes and overeating of native plants, prompting the city to come up with this solution.

“I’ve heard from residents from all across the city about their concerns with the growing number of deer and the impact they are having in our parks,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “Thanks to the hard work of our Park Rangers, and the collaboration with the USDA, this program was a tremendous success.”

From Sept. 30 through Jan. 27, the program harvested 108 deer. Fifty-nine of those deer were donated to local food banks, creating almost 10,000 meals.

Thirty archers from across the county participated in the program. All of them completed a background check, a wildlife violation check and a rigorous archery proficiency test.

The city is looking to expand the program to include Schenley, Emerald View and Highland Parks.

