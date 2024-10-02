Pittsburgh to host first, second rounds of NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament in 2027

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh has been awarded the rights to host several NCAA events in the coming years, including the Division I men’s basketball tournament.

SportsPITTSBURGH announced Tuesday that the city was awarded eight preliminary and championship events between 2026 and 2028, which is the most events of any U.S. city.

“All eyes continue to be on Pittsburgh as a top destination for sporting events,” said Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH. “We can’t wait to welcome hundreds of thousands of athletes, families and fans from across the country to the City of Champions.”

Some of the events Pittsburgh will host include the first and second rounds of the 2027 Division I NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the 2027 Division III Men’s Basketball Championship, the 2027 National Collegiate Bowling Championship and the 2028 Division II Wrestling Championships.

The men’s basketball tournament will be held at PPG Paints Arena. According to Duquesne University, it’s the sixth time in 16 years the arena will serve as a host venue and the eighth time Duquesen and Pittsburgh were chosen to host the tournament.

“We’re always excited for NCAA events to come to our city,” said Brady Inners, SportsPITTSBUGH director.

Pittsburgh is also hosting the NFL Draft in 2026.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group