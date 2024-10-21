Pittsburgh International Airport could hit milestone it hasn’t seen in almost 20 years

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh International Airport could break 10 million passengers by the end of 2024.

There were 7.5 million passengers through Pittsburgh International Airport through the end of September, according to data released Friday during the Allegheny County Airport Authority’s monthly meeting. Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said it was possible that a notable round number could happen in 2024.

“We would really like to hit 10 million (passengers) this year, so I’d encourage everybody to fly so we can do that,” Cassotis said. “And if not this year, then absolutely next year.”

The last time Pittsburgh International had 10 million passengers was 2005.

