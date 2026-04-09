Pittsburgh International Airport prepares to welcome crowds of football fans for NFL Draft

We’re just over two weeks away from the start of the NFL Draft. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come to the region.

Many of them will travel through Pittsburgh International Airport. Officials there say they are ready.

“This is the first impression of the region they are going to get,” Bob Kerlik, director of public affairs for Pittsburgh International Airport, said.

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“We’re going to be bringing in extra volunteers to help people around the terminal,” Kerlik said. “We’re also going to have extra staff for wayfinding.”

More volunteers for more passengers, but not necessarily more flights.

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“We’re not seeing additional flights added, but we are seeing very high load factors, meaning flights are full,” Kerlik said.

Kerlik says they are, however, expecting an influx of private jets at both Pittsburgh International and the county airport.

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Ground transportation is also an issue. Kerlik says they’ve been in close contact with rideshare companies, taxis, PRT and rental car companies.

An employee at one of those rental companies told us they’ll have thousands more cars on hand.

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There will also be a number of sponsored draft-related activities taking place in the new terminal.

“Of course, we have Franco Harris here all the time,” Kerlik said. “We’ll be doing announcements so people can come get a picture with the most iconic play in NFL history.”

The new landslide terminal will play a massive role.

“It would’ve been doable but not to the extent we are able to now. This terminal can handle a lot of people. It’s very aesthetically pleasing. It’s a much smoother experience,” Kerlik said.

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Kerlik expects the busiest times to be Sunday and Monday morning. That’s when folks will be heading home.

He advises travelers to be inside the terminal at least two hours before a scheduled flight.

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