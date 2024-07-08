Pittsburgh International Airport travelers’ frustration continues on Day 1 of TSA changes

Channel 11 has been following weeks of long lines at Pittsburgh International Airport, which have forced some people to miss their flights.

But as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) rolls out changes to its security checkpoints in the airport, many flyers said more needs to be done.

As of Monday, TSA PreCheck flyers are now required to use an alternate security checkpoint between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday through Friday, a plan intended to free up more lanes for travelers in the main checkpoint area.

“This is the busiest time of the year, travel-wise, and we’re having record number of passengers here. These kinds of wait times have been experienced at airports across the country. We’re working closely with our TSA partners to make the process as smooth as possible,” said Jonathan Potts of Pittsburgh International Airport.

Many flyers told Channel 11 that the process was anything but smooth, with some reporting wait times of more than two hours until they reached a TSA officer. People like Nathan Carlson missed their flights.

“We got on the earliest bus we could. We woke up at 3 a.m. in Downtown Pittsburgh, took the 7th Street bus on our way over here, and once we got to the gate, Southwest told us we couldn’t make our flight,” Carlson said. “The line keeps stacking up every hour, so while, yes, there is someone to take half the line upstairs, it just comes right back.”

Rob Lugg was flying to California with his family. He told Channel 11 he’d never seen anything like this.

“We were ready for this long line, which is the worst line that I’ve ever seen,” Lugg said. “We’re a little disappointed that it’s affecting our trip to see my family.”

But the wait wasn’t bad for everyone, including Ben Leff, who came with his son to beat the crowds.

“We came to wait in the TSA line. It was way out in the middle of the parking garage but got through in 20 minutes,” Leff said.

Channel 11 asked airport officials if this new security checkpoint plan was effective overall.

“I think this was the first day. I think it’s going as we anticipated. We’re going to see more and more improvements as we go along,” Potts said.

Airport officials remind passengers to reserve parking and check with their airline to see what time ticket counters open. They say the new terminal, which opens in 2025, will offer 12 security lanes instead of six and 6,000 additional parking spaces.

“The new terminal should help, but they need to do better,” Lugg said.

