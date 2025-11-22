Pittsburgh International Airport will make adjustments to collage behind iconic Franco Harris statue

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh International Airport officials say some changes will be made to the new home of the iconic Franco Harris statue.

The exhibit, which is made possible through a partnership between the Heinz History Center and the airport, raised some eyebrows after the new terminal opened.

The clock is at zero, and the scoreboard shows the Steelers leading 12-7. But that’s not exactly what happened in the 1972 playoff game.

Franco’s “immaculate reception” did make the score 12-7. But there was an extra point to make it 13-7, and five seconds were still on the clock at that point.

In a statement issued Friday, the airport said in part, “the current background is meant to be a collage of several moments in time depicting the immaculate reception and celebratory moments afterward."

But, recognizing that details are important to Pittsburghers and in order to make the background clear, the airport officials say they’ll “adjust the clock to depict how much time was left when Franco scored – prior to the extra point – and [make] other adjustments as needed.”

