‘Pittsburgh is the best choice’: Gov. Josh Shapiro supports Steelers bid to host NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have an important political ally in their corner when it comes to the team’s bid to host the NFL Draft.

Governor Josh Shapiro sent a letter of support of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ bid to host the NFL Draft in 2026 or 2027 to Commissioner Roger Goodell.

In that letter, Shapiro highlights the state’s expected economic activity in the coming years — like America’s 250th birthday — Pittsburgh’s historic connection to professional football, ties to several NFL legends and the cultural attractions throughout the city.

“Pittsburgh routinely holds large sporting events, is familiar with the hard work, excitement, and fun that comes with these types of events, and is well-prepared to efficiently handle the circumstances required to kick off a successful NFL Draft,” Shapiro’s letter says in part.

In a press release, Shapiro estimates hosting the NFL Draft could bring 350,000 visitors to Pittsburgh and would boost the local economy by over $100 million.

“Today, Pittsburgh has established itself as one of the most dynamic cities on the East Coast – and the birthplace of professional football; Pittsburgh is the best choice in the country to host the NFL Draft. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is excited and ready to work together to host this historic draft and show the country what Pennsylvania is all about,” Shapiro said in the release.

Pennsylvania cities are already slated to hold national and international events in 2026 — like the MLB All Star Game, FIFA World Cup, NCAA March Madness and the PGA Championship.

