Pittsburgh leaders help teach kids how to ride bikes safely

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh community leaders spent time Friday teaching kids how to ride their bikes safely in the city.

The Promise Center of Homewood organized the event, not only to keep kids safe, but to get them outside and moving.

Volunteers created a track with various obstacles that kids would encounter in their neighborhood.

Organizers say safety lessons like this are crucial.

“Unfortunately, we know that bike safety is a very big concern in our community,” Lytia Brock said. “We know that kids have actually passed away by being hit by cars, and just wanna make sure they’re more aware of being safe while riding bikes.”

Leaders in Homewood have been advocating for safety changes and educating kids after a 9-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car in August 2024.

Organizers hope to keep hosting and growing this event.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group