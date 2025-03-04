Pittsburgh leaders react to Pittsburgh’s acting police chief stepping down

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s acting police chief, Chris Ragland, is leaving the force, effective immediately.

Ragland was Mayor Ed Gainey’s nominee for Pittsburgh’s next police chief. But now, he’s expected to move into the private sector with a national firm, according to a statement from the Mayor.

This comes as Mayor Gainey is facing a tough primary challenge from Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor in just three months and is also dealing with the loss of his first police chief, who retired after 11 Investigates broke the story that he had returned to officiating college basketball. His Chief of Staff also suddenly resigned.

Assistant Chief Martin Devine will step in as Acting Police Chief.

Local leaders and elected officials have mixed feelings about this sudden announcement and the political implications it could have. WPXI is gathering statements from area officials and compiling them below.

Councilperson Bob Charland, District 3

Mayor Gainey is a nice guy who cares a lot about the city but this is just another level of incompetence, and i hope that we can remember as a city, our first roles are keeping everyone safe ad keeping the city clean, and if you’re failing at those two… im not sure what else you can do

Councilman Khari Mosley, District 9

Until I get a chance to talk with chief Ragland and find out his reasons for stepping down, I’m a big supporter of the mayor and I have a lot of confidence in his leadership.

Jim Burns, Chairman Emeritus, Democratic Party, on the political implications of Ragland stepping down

“If I am advising the O’ Corner campaign, they are going to look at this as the inability to bring stability and leadership to the police department when it desperately needs it; that’s the argument they are going to make. Mayor Gainey is going to make an argument that they are continuing to be proactive in finding the best in the public safety world to bring into this city, enforce community policing and make opportunities for good, effective law enforcement.”

Fraternal Order of Police President Bob Swartzwelder on Devine’s appointment

“Excellent choice. Marty is level-headed and highly-competent. He tries to see all sides in a discipline or grievance issue.”

Toney Moreno, former Pittsburgh police officer and mayoral candidate

We broke the news that Ragland was stepping down to Moreno, and he said:

“Oh boy, I don’t find that surprising at all. I told council what I was going to say. I told them, ‘you can’t put this man forward... Chris Ragland and I were friends, and like everyone I watched advance once you hit a certain level you become political. Now, Chief Ragland is operating politically... It’s a tell on the absolute disarray the city is in. No ability, no leadership ability amongst themselves, so it’s impossible for them to pick leaders.”





Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group