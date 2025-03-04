Mayor Gainey’s nominee for Pittsburgh Police chief withdraws name, leaves force, sources confirm

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Ed Gainey’s nominee for Pittsburgh’s next police chief has withdrawn his name from consideration, sources confirm to Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle.

Sources say that Acting Chief Chris Ragland is leaving the force effective immediately and will retire.

In February, the NAACP sent a letter to Mayor Ed Gainey and the Pittsburgh City Council, demanding a delay in the confirmation of Ragland. Pittsburgh NAACP President Daylon Davis said the public should have a chance to meet the next chief and even question him about his vision for the future of the department.

The Mayor is facing a tough primary challenge from Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor in just three months and is also dealing with the loss of his first police chief, who retired after 11 Investigates broke the story that he had returned to officiating college basketball. His Chief of Staff also suddenly resigned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group