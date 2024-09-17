Local

Pittsburgh man competing in America’s Got Talent finale

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Learnmore Jonasi "Auditions 1" Episode 1901 -- Pictured: Learnmore Jonasi -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) (AMERICA'S GOT TALENT)

A Pittsburgh man is taking the stage again tonight, trying to get enough laughs to win America’s Got Talent.

Learnmore Jonasi is one of 10 finalists trying to win the hearts of America and $1 million on Tuesday night.

The finale includes a variety of performers, but Jonsai is the only comedian in the group.

The winner will be announced at 9 p.m. on Sept. 24 during a star-studded results show.

