Pittsburgh man competing in America’s Got Talent finale

A Pittsburgh man is taking the stage again tonight, trying to get enough laughs to win America’s Got Talent.

Learnmore Jonasi is one of 10 finalists trying to win the hearts of America and $1 million on Tuesday night.

The finale includes a variety of performers, but Jonsai is the only comedian in the group.

You can watch the America’s Got Talent finale performances on Channel 11, starting at 8 p.m.

Click here to vote for your favorite AGT performer.

The winner will be announced at 9 p.m. on Sept. 24 during a star-studded results show.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group